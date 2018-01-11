Police seek man in connection with missing Shoreham and Brighton girls

A photo of a man believed to be in the company of two girls missing from Shoreham and Brighton has been issued by police in a bid to find them.

Senay Spain-Yusuf, 14, from Shoreham, and Shaina Mack, 15, from Brighton, went missing on Monday (January 8) and are thought to have travelled to the Croydon or Notting Hill areas of London, police said.

Senay Spain-Yusuf (left) and Shaina Mack

A video of the man in the company of the two girls was posted on social media – he is identified only as ‘H’, but is believed to be in contact with the girls and may have information about their whereabouts, according to police.

Senay, pictured left, was last seen in Shoreham at 3.30pm on Monday and said that she was going to meet friends in Brighton, confirmed police.

Shaina left her home in Brighton at 9pm on Monday in the company of an unknown girl, who is believed to be Senay, police said.

A police spokesman said: “Police have serious concerns for the welfare of these two young girls, so anyone who recognises the man or who knows the whereabouts of the two girls is urged to report immediately online or call 101 quoting serial 1221 of 08/01.”