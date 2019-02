Police are looking for the person pictured in the images above after a motorbike was stolen in Rustington.

A statement from Arun Police said: "Can you help us with an investigation in relation to a stolen motorbike in Rustington?

Have you seen this person in relation to a stolen motorbike? Picture: Arun Police

"We are looking to identify the individual shown in the images below following an incident on 18 February 2019.

"If you have any information, please contact us on 101 or online atwww.sussex.police.uk quoting reference 47190008759. Thank you."

Have you seen this person in relation to a stolen motorbike? Picture: Arun Police