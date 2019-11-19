Adur and Worthing could become eco-friendly transport hubs through ‘ambitious’ plan

Adur and Worthing could become sustainable transport hubs with the introduction of a new cycling and walking scheme.

A draft Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan has been drawn up in a bid to make eco-friendly transport the natural choice for shorter and parts of longer journeys in the area.

Compiled by Adur and Worthing councils, in tandem with West Sussex County Council, the strategy includes plans to double cycling levels by 2025, reduce the number of cyclists killed or seriously injured and increase the percentage of children walking to school.

Worthing Borough Council leader Daniel Humphreys chairs the Adur and Worthing Walking and Cycling Action Group and said projected growth in car travel meant something needed to be done to improve transport networks.

“Working closely with partners we have commissioned this draft high-level strategic plan which is ambitious and, if delivered, will give people more opportunities to get on their bikes or walk to their destinations,” he said.

“I look forward to hearing what the public have to say as their views are essential to making these aspirations not only achievable but also a success in the future.”

Local residents are being invited to view and comment on the proposals at public exhibitions held at Worthing Town Hall and the Shoreham Centre until January 6, from 9am to 5pm.

Officers will be on hand to answer questions at both locations on December 19, from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Worthing Town Hall and 2pm to 5pm at the Shoreham Centre.

Alongside the plan, maps of the suggested cycling routes and walking zones will also be on display.

Residents also have the opportunity to share their views in an online survey.

Following the consultation, feedback will be considered and any revisions made before the plan is taken back for approval by the councils in the new year.

The plan supports the councils’ SustainableAW agenda, which aims for the organisation to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The consultation will run until Monday, January 6.

To take part in the online survey, visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/lcwip