Fishersgate Meet-In Place, in Laylands Road, has been modernised by Adur & Worthing Councils’ building services team, including removing asbestos, installing a new kitchen, replacing damaged flooring and replastering walls.

Windows have been repaired, all rooms decorated and safety measures such as an intruder alarm, smoke detectors and a new fire door installed.

The council said the building had been in poor condition and the work was needed to make it a functional space.

Carson Albury, cabinet member for customer services on Adur District Council, said: “The idea for the building is that the local residents can go there for a chat, or if they need help to complete forms.

“They will also have access to the internet if they need to fill in online documents. We hope to hold a surgery once a month so that residents can come and talk to us about work they have booked in.”

With the space now usable, Adur Tenants’ Forum is planning to start running meetings in person again, following suspension due to Covid-19.

Residents interested in joining the committee can find out more at the annual meeting, which is being held on Zoom tomorrow, January 18, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Jill Lennon, chair, said: “It’s brilliant that the Meet-In Place has been refurbished so that we can get the forum up and running again. It is extremely important that Adur Homes tenants have a voice so we can play an active role in the decisions being made for the community’s future.

“We would love to see people at our AGM so please get in touch with me by email below, or visit the website to access the zoom link to the meeting.”

Visit www.adurtenantsforum.co.uk to find out more about Adur Tenants’ Forum or email [email protected]

Adur Homes tenants are automatically members of Adur Tenants’ Forum, a district-wide umbrella group with representatives from residents’ associations and community champions, who meet to discuss issues relating to council housing, council planning and repairs.