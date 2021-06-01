Amazon delivery drivers told to stop using Angmering as cut-through

A recent traffic survey by Angmering Parish Council found residents were greatly concerned by the number of vehicles using Angmering to access the A280, as well as the speed and volumes of Amazon delivery vans.

One report, according to the parish council, counted 26 vans following eachother through the village centre.

The parish council’s chairman, Nikki Hamilton-Street, said a ‘positive discussion’ had been held with Amazon’s customer service team, who agreed to ask drivers to use the A259 and Angmering bypass to get around the village.

Angmering SUS-210106-143431001

“We are still waiting for an update and more information from Amazon regarding our concerns, after the initial information had been received last week,” she said.

“We have never wanted to stop Amazon drivers delivering to Angmering, they have all done an amazing job through the pandemic and our residents rely on them.

“We were listening to concerns raised directly with us about the amount of vans using Station Road and Water Lane as a cut through to access the A280.

”We have, and always will act on behalf of our residents if issues are raised with us.”

Residents of Water Lane, High Street, Weavers Hill and the surrounding areas were consulted to support West Sussex County Council’s development of a highways and traffic strategy.

The parish council also received a number of emails and telephone calls from concerned residents during the pandemic, according to Ms Hamilton-Street.

A greater reliance on online shopping and deliveries has seen the number of Amazon deliveries skyrocket since the pandemic started last year.