American-Australian businessman defends standing as candidate in Worthing

An American-Australian businessman has defended standing as a general election candidate in Worthing West.

Gordon Hoff, who was born in the USA and has also lived in Australia, moved to the UK last year and was selected to stand for the Brexit Party back in September.

The constituency has been represented by Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley since 1997.

Mr Hoff told the Herald back in September he is currently working in London, but is looking at relocating to the south coast.

This week his candidacy has been criticised since he does not hold UK citizenship.

Mr Hoff responded on Twitter: “I am voting and standing under UK electoral law, Australian living in the UK.”

He added: “I am proud to stand for the rights of voters in the UK to choose our own leaders and make our own laws.

“And to enact the democratic results of the 2016 referendum. Not taking anything away - that decision’s been made.”

He continued: “Not a hypocrite, drawn to Australia and UK under their sovereign laws which is the way it ought to be. Fighting for democracy and respect for elections. Settled in UK, pending citizenship.”