Army cadets needed to save Shoreham unit

Shoreham’s army cadet platoon needs a big influx of numbers to save it from closure.

There are lots of exciting challenges on offer for young peope aged 12 to 18, and recruits can learn skills for life, as well as earning qualifications.

Major Mike Potter, county recruitment officer, said No. 13 (Shoreham) Platoon is very low in numbers at the moment.

The Sussex Army Cadet Force unit starts parading again on September 3, after the summer break, and it is hoped new recruits will come forwards, as its closure would be a loss to the town.

Maj Potter said: “We really need to recruit at least 15 cadets for the unit to remain viable.

“Cadets take part in loads of exciting and challenging activities, such as fieldcraft, adventurous training, first aid, music, sports and shooting.

“As well as making lots of new friends, they get the opportunity to go on annual camp, as well as on expeditions to amazing places in the UK and abroad.

“The Army Proficiency Certificate training syllabus teaches them leadership skills, discipline and gives them great self-confidence.

“They will learn a wide range of transferable skills, such as the ability to command, make decisions under pressure, plan and organise and work as an effective team player. These skills will equip them for life at a time when competition for college places and employment is fierce.

“They can also gain valuable qualifications such as the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, BTEC first diploma in public services and the ILM certificate in team leading.”

The Shoreham platoon parades at the Cadet Hut in Eastern Avenue and meets in term time on Monday and Wednesday, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Anyone aged 12 and over who has started year eight can apply to join either by turning up, following the link on the Army Cadets website or ringing 01273 552222.

