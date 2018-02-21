Bognor Regis by-elections to be held tomorrow

A trio of Bognor Regis by-elections will be held tomorrow (Thursday, February 21).

Seven candidates are seeking election in two Bognor Regis Town Council polls and an Arun District Council ward.

The by-elections follow the death of councillor Dougal Maconachie and the resignation of town councillor Dan Barnes.

The Marine town and district wards are up for grabs, as well as the town council’s Hatherleigh ward.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

As well as checking who they can vote for, residents can also check where their polling station is by visiting www.arun.gov.uk/elections

Arun apologised earlier this week after realising hundreds of residents were invited to vote – but were ineligible.

The authority apologised to nearly 650 people who were led to believe they could vote in the Marine town council election due to an ‘administrative error’. Those affected were contacted on Monday and still eligible to vote in the Marine district election, due to a difference in boundaries.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

Marine (District)

Kate Eccles (Con)

Steve Goodheart (Ind)

Alison Sharples (Lab)

Matt Stanley (Lib)

Marine (Town)

Kate Eccles (Con)

Alison Sharples (Lab)

Matt Stanley (Lib)

Hatherleigh (Town)

Damien Enticott (Lab)

Chris Hartley (Con)

Francis Oppler (Lib)