Brexit Party selects author as East Worthing and Shoreham election candidate

The Brexit Party has selected an author as its East Worthing and Shoreham candidate to contest the next general election.

The constituency has been represented by Conservative Tim Loughton since 1997.

In the last month The Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, has been selecting prospective parliamentary candidates across the country in anticipation of the next general election, which has to be held by 2022.

Writer Richard Milton has been chosen to stand in East Worthing and Shoreham for the fledgling political party.

He said: “More than 53 per cent of the voters of East Worthing and Shoreham voted to leave the European Union. Yet here we are, three years later, still stuck in the EU. I want to be part of the fight to restore democracy to British politics by carrying out the wishes of the people who voted.

“This fight for honest representation in Parliament affects everyone – not just those who voted to leave.

“As a business journalist I’ve reported on UK leadership in many fields from Formula One cars to space satellites and artificial intelligence. We’re the world’s seventh largest manufacturing nation and we can climb still higher up the league table once we’re free to make our own trade deals and free of directives from the EU.”

Mr Milton is the author of five novels and seven non-fiction books.

His work has proved controversial as his first published book, The Facts of Life: Shattering the Myths of Darwinism, was described as ‘silly-season drivel’ by Richard Dawkins in a review for the New Statesman.

He is also a business consultant and lectures on PR, digital marketing and digital publishing. He writes business plans for start–up companies who are seeking investment and advises new businesses.

He studied electrical and mechanical engineering and worked as a design engineer in the telecommunications industry for eight years.

He has lived on the south coast for 12 years with his partner Catherine, has a daughter and two grandchildren.