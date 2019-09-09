Brexit Party selects Worthing West election candidate

The Brexit Party has selected its Worthing West candidate to contest the next general election.

The constituency has been represented by Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley since 1997.

In the last month The Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, has been selecting prospective parliamentary candidates across the country in anticipation of the next general election, which has to be held by 2022.

Gordon Hoff, an IT executive in the financial services industry, has been chosen to stand in Worthing West for the fledgling political party.

He described wanting to support former Prime Minister Theresa May as she looked to negotiate a deal to leave the EU, but was ‘dismayed’ by the Chequers agreement.

He described the EU as a ‘political project which has a trade component to it’ and suggested ‘representative democracy has been lost’ in the UK.

Mr Hoff believes a no-deal Brexit is ‘the best way to go’, and while there would be some disruption to trade he is confident the UK can forge trade deals with other countries outside of the EU.

He said: “I am really excited at the prospect of representing the people of West Worthing, with the skills and experience gathered from a worldwide career in business.

“I have served local communities as a Scout leader and school board member. The UK has a bright future as a strong and successful independent country, and fully leaving the European Union will restore the people’s confidence in democracy and Britain’s reputation in the world.

“The career politicians have nearly given our freedom away – to select our leaders and govern ourselves. I want to defend democracy and protect these freedoms in Westminster, and honour the referendum results from Worthing.”

He will also be campaigning for a strengthened Armed Forces particularly the Royal Navy, more regional spending by scrapping HS2 and halving the foreign aid budget, a ‘fair and sensible immigration scheme to attract the best talent’, expansion of international trade, investment in IT infrastructure such as free Wifi on all public transport, promotion of small businesses such as zero business rates on high street retailers offset by a small internet sales tax and civil service reforms.

Mr Hoff, 56, who was born in the USA, moved to the UK in April 2018, is currently working in London is looking at relocating to the south coast.

He said: “I absolutely love Worthing. It’s clean, quiet and people are very friendly.”

He is married with three grown up children.

He has career experience in banking operations and IT in San Francisco, Sydney and London and currently manages more than £200m in annual turnover and a team size of 1,500 within a larger corporation.