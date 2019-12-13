Conservatives win East Worthing and Shoreham general election as Tim Loughton is reelected

Conservative MP Tim Loughton has retained his seat in the East Worthing and Shoreham constituency.

The long-standing MP, who has held the seat since 1997, took a commanding majority of almost 8,000, securing 27,107 votes.

Labour candidate Lavinia O'Connor brought home 19,633 votes, the Liberal Democrats' 18-year-old candidate gained 4,127 votes and the Greens' Leslie Groves Williams received 2,006.

Independent candidate Sophie Cooke brought in 255 votes.

There was a 70.9 per cent turnout.

More to follow