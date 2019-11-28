Council chief executive was paid full salary while ‘away from duties’

West Sussex County Council’s former chief executive officer was still being paid his £190,000 per year salary despite being ‘away from his duties’ since September.

The council has been tight-lipped about the departure of Nathan Elvery, who took over the top job in 2016, refusing to say why he left and citing confidentiality when asked what settlement had been reached between the two parties.

It was finally revealed earlier this week that Mr Elvery had left the council ‘by mutual consent’.

A spokesman said: “He remained as chief executive up until Monday November 25 and was paid as such.”

Mr Elvery’s time at the authority was overshadowed by controversy regarding a £47,500 payment originally believed to be for him to relocate to West Sussex.

It was later revealed he still owned his family home in Surrey as well as a new flat in Chichester.