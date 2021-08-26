The council said it was working closely with the resettlement team at West Sussex County Council to try to find suitable accommodation through the social housing route and, as supply was short, also through the private sector.

Councillor Shaun Gunner, leader of Arun District Council, said: “It is both shocking and saddening to see the desperation of the families trying to flee Afghanistan.

“You cannot fail to be moved by the distressing scenes at Kabul airport shown by the news channels.

Afghan people gather outside the French embassy in Kabul on August 17, 2021 waiting to leave Afghanistan. Photo by Zakeria Hashimi/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s hard for us to imagine ourselves in the same situation, which is why, as a council, it’s vital that we do all we can to find shelter for those refugees who come to our district seeking help.

“The work is very much a joint effort between the local authorities but we all have a part to play in trying to lessen the suffering these people are going through by finding safe and secure accommodation for those in need.”

Earlier, councillors across West Sussex had called on local authorities and the Government to play their part in resettling refugees.

West Sussex County Council said it had resettled two families since April and will commit to resettling more over the next two years.

A spokesman said: “WSCC, in conjunction with our district and borough partners, have been actively engaged with the pre-existing Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).