Arun District Council chief executive Nigel Lynn

In a statement, Conservative Arun council leader Shaun Gunner said: “Nigel was appointed in his post at Arun District Council almost ten years ago and has seen the council through many changes and he now feels that it is an appropriate time to take on a new challenge.

“Over this period Nigel has had a close working relationship with staff and members and has seen many physical projects come into fruition across the district.

“The work Nigel has done to build strong relationships with a number of our business partners, the voluntary sector and our three town councils has served the district well, with many residents and businesses benefitting from these links.”

Mr Gunner added that Mr Lynn had led a ‘strong and committed’ workforce during the pandemic. “His focus on staff safety and wellbeing alongside true dedication to providing information and guidance to the public, managing the health hubs, and distributing tens of millions of Government grants to businesses and individuals, is to be recognised,” Mr Gunner said.