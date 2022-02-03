In 2020, Barry Burks, 75, embarked on a campaign to improve Titnore Lane — what ‘may be the most dangerous stretch of road in Worthing’.

The retired electrical engineer asked for three safety improvements — a curb on heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), a 40mph speed limit and a new pedestrian crossing, between the Northbrook Recreation Ground and the Eurogreen entrance footpath.

Barry, who has lived in Titnore Lane since 2016, was thrilled to learn that West Sussex County Council has now allocated £80,000 for potential improvements.

Photo: Steve Robards SR2202023 SUS-220202-104054001

He said: “I did an 80-page report to reduce the speed down Titnore Lane, as it’s so ridiculous.

“HGVs should never have been put down the road, as it’s chaos on the bends.

“If you step out the hedge, you’ve got no chance as the cars or lorries won’t see you until last minute. It’s lethal and you’ve got children down there.”

West Sussex County Council said the allocated funding is for a feasibility study, including investigating the community scheme proposal to reduce the 60mph speed limit, and to see if there are ‘practical options’ to restrict HGV movements for ‘some or all of Titnore Lane’.

Photo: Steve Robards SR2202023 SUS-220202-104145001

This is the second time Barry has successfully lobbied for council action. Following a three-year campaign, a footpath was installed near his home in 2020.

After hearing that further improvements could soon be made, Barry said: “It’s great news. All the hard work, with people’s support, have got us to the next stage.

“I spent a lot of time on it and it’s paid off as we’ve got the funds now. I’m just hoping they do what I ask.”

Barry was supported by Sean McDonald, a Worthing borough councillor, who is the adviser to the cabinet member for highways and transport.

Photo: Steve Robards SR2202023 SUS-220202-104037001

He said: “Improvements have been needed for a long time.

“Barry got his teeth into it and he’s done a fantastic job, getting it to this stage.

“It has to go towards the community safety scheme. This scored very highly because it’s a very difficult road.

“He’s a great believer in spotting a problem, giving a solution and bringing it to the table.”

Photo: Steve Robards SR2202023 SUS-220202-104026001

On Titnore Lane, Councillor McDonald added: “It was a country lane at one time. Now days, it is so close to this new development.

“It needs to be looked at to improve it. I live in Durrington so I use Titnore Lane all the time. It’s always been busy but more so now with people crossing the road.

“We are all happy about it.

“It’s the only scheme in Worthing that is having money allocated to it, which emphasises how important it is.

“I quite often cycle down that road and crossing the road is awful. It’s so dangerous and difficult to cross. We do need a crossing there. If we can have one, it will be great.”

The county council said options to improve crossing the lane at the Northbrook recreation ground ‘will be considered’.

A spokesperson added: “It’s important to emphasise that Titnore Lane is a very complex location with significant, ongoing nearby development at what is currently a well-used route into the Worthing area, and the scheme itself is at this initial, feasibility stage.”

Barry thanked a number of individuals for their support, including; Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley, councillor Sean McDonald, highways manager Mike Thomas and the mayor of Worthing, Lionel Harman.