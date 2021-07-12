Lancing Children and Family Centre to stay open

Councillor Andy McGregor (Widewater Ward, Lancing) has confirmed the centre in North Road is being retained.

The news comes ahead of West Sussex County Council’s decision on whether it will close the majority of its children and family centres.

It consulted on a redesign of its early help services earlier this year with 1,948 people, including 301 children and young people, responding.

Councillor Ann Bridges outside the Lancing Children & Family Centre

The initial proposals, which the council says are about ensuring the most effective use of resources by focusing on those most in need, would have seen just 11 of the current 43 children and family centres retained. All the Find It Out young advice centres are slated for closure.

Mr McGregor said: “Cllr Ann Bridges had been fighting to keep the Lancing Children and Family Centre open.

“On Ann’s birthday she got the best present of all and received an email from cllr Paul Marshall, leader of the county council, saying the centre was being retained.”

Mr McGregor, Mrs Bridges’ successor, carried on with the fight to keep the centre open.