The project, named Levelling Up Littlehampton and led by Arun District Council, is part of a wider scheme of works across the district which will revitalise public facilities in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis available to residents and tourists.

MPs Nick Gibb and Andrew Griffith joined with Arun District Council leader Shaun Gunner to mark the start of the town centre regeneration in Littlehampton today (Monday, January 10).

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP, Mr Gibb, said he is pleased that work is underway 'to deliver long-term improvements that our area deserves'.

Works began on Monday to transform Littlehampton's high street. Pictured from left to right: Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP, Michelle Molloy (Mayor of Littlehampton), Jacky Pendleton (Deputy Leader of Arun District Council), Shaun Gunner, Andrew Griffith MP. Photo: Office of Andrew Griffith MP

He added: "It was good to be able to mark the launch of the multi-million pound regeneration project, helping to keep and improve Littlehampton’s town centre as an attractive place to shop and as a destination for tourists."

As part of the multi-million pound project in Littlehampton, road layouts will be changed to; give pedestrians priority; install higher quality pavements and road surfaces; plant new trees; provide new seating and street furniture and make it easier for shoppers and visitors to find their way around the town centre on foot.

Mr Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, said: "It was a pleasure to join councillor Shaun Gunner and his colleagues to launch the work on Littlehampton High Street, delivering regeneration for the residents of Arun as part of the ‘Levelling Up’ agenda.

"Under new leadership the council is getting on with the priorities of local residents."

The regeneration is funded in part by a £19.4 million grant from the UK Government’s national Levelling Up Fund.

Arun District Council bid for funding was secured with the MPs’ support at the Government’s latest spending review in October last year.

The renovations will include new exhibition spaces and seafront facilities in Bognor Regis in addition to redeveloped car parks, play areas and lightning improvements in Littlehampton.

"These regeneration projects are Levelling Up in action," Mr Gunner said.

"The £19.4 million that Arun District Council is investing across our area will ensure Littlehampton becomes an even better place to live, work and visit.