A £3.5 million project to regenerate the town centre, led by Arun District Council, started on Monday, January 10.

The project comprises the first two phases of the £6 million, five phase Littlehampton Town Centre Public Realm Improvements and covers the pedestrianised high street. This includes Duke Street, St Martin’s Lane and Clifton Road, Beach Road, and a stretch of East Street.

This work is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Works to transform Littlehampton high street are well underway. Photo: Arun District Council

What's happened so far?

Since January 10, paving works have begun in areas of East Street and High Street. The council said western pavement has partially been laid on East Street (outside the Fish Factory).

Preparation for new paving to the southern pavement of High Street outside the entrance of Manor House car park is underway.

The junction of High Street/Beach Road (outside the Arcade) has had new kerbstones installed and the pavement has been prepared to the new road layout design.

Works to transform Littlehampton high street are well underway. Photo: Arun District Council

Trench works to the carriageway outside The Dolphin pub have also started.

What's next?

A small temporary road closure to the section of High Street, between the entrance to Manor House car park and Lloyds Bank, was put in place yesterday (January 24) and will last for approximately four weeks. The council confirmed Manor House car park will remain open with access being unaffected.

Paving to East Street will continue on the western side and begin on the opposite (eastern) side of the road.

Works to transform Littlehampton high street are well underway. Photo: Arun District Council

Work to the section outside the Arcade will continue and new paving and channel blocks will be installed with progress moving along High Street towards the Clock Tower (westwards).

The traffic island outside the Arcade and Lloyds Bank will be removed.

Work on High Street towards Beach Road will continue with the fitting of new paving on the southern side.

Highway work outside of The Dolphin will continue with more carriageway crossings in preparation for kerb realignment and paving work.

Works to transform Littlehampton high street are well underway. Photo: Arun District Council

Click here to read more about the scheme.