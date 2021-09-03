An entrance to Whitebeam Woods as seen from Woodpecker Way

Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee granted a tree protection order (TPO) for Whitebeam Woods in Durrington last Wednesday (August 25).

A temporary TPO was placed on the public woodlands on May 13 because Worthing’s parks department said it had problems with ‘unauthorised works’ in the past.

Council officers said they were ‘concerned’ that future works might be carried out by residents or tradesmen if a TPO was not put in place.

They explained: “The woodland is a feature of the area, and [it] is considered important to the visual amenity and character of the area that it is maintained appropriately.”

The woodland was made a ‘Site of Nature Conservation Importance’ in 1992 and the Friends of Whitebeam Wood group was formed to maintain it.

A survey of the woodland found at least four different species of moth.

Two objections were received by the council claiming that the woods could not be seen by the public and that ‘enhancing wildlife’ is not a reason for a TPO.

They also claimed the council had not carried out maintenance or inspections at the site, that the trees ’cause shade that affects the health of residents’. Claims were also made that the trees affect internet and phone signals.

Residents of Juniper Close say they have been carrying out works in the woodland to ensure ‘good arboricultural maintenance’.

A report to the planning committee said a TPO ‘does not prevent maintenance works’ from happening but requires residents to make applications so maintenance is ‘properly undertaken’.

Council officers said it was ‘unlikely’ that residents had continuously received light for 20 years as some of the trees ‘are well in excess of 50 years old’ so a ‘right to light’ argument was deemed invalid.

They added that works to stop the trees from blocking light to residents’ properties could be allowed under the TPO if a suitable application was submitted.

Councillor Russ Cochran (Con, Northbrook) works with the Friends of Whitebeam Woods group and ‘fully supports’ the TPO.

He said: “Whoever felt they could take it upon themselves to cut the limbs of these green giants now needs to stop as they will be prosecuted.

“These trees have been residents a fair bit longer than those who live beside them. Housing has encroached on such a stunningly beautiful area of the borough which we now need to ensure we protect for all to enjoy.

“Any tree requiring work will be carefully assessed by the parks team and arborists.”

He said the Friends of Whitebeam Woods were now working with residents to cut back ‘unsafe’ trees to the east of the area.