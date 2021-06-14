Worthing town centre pedestrianisation scheme starts

The work, to pedestrianise the area, is expected to be completed in spring of next year.

Local contractors Landbuild were awarded the £925,000 construction contract earlier this year and began major works last week.

Worthing Borough Council is managing the scheme, which is funded by West Sussex County Council and the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

An artist's impression of how the finished street will look

Free ultrafast public WiFi, better lighting, comfortable seating areas, cycle racks and landscape planting will all form part of the scheme, which is designed to encourage people to visit the town centre and support local businesses.

The space between Montague Street and Chandos Road will be pedestrianised with street furniture, including plenty of seating.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing’s executive member for regeneration, said: “I was very pleased to visit the site and see that work is well underway to transform this much-loved road, benefitting visitors, residents and businesses alike.

“Encouraging more people into the town centre is at the driving force of so much of the work that we do, and I know that once complete, the Portland Road regeneration scheme will make a huge difference to Worthing’s town centre.”

Councillor Kevin Jenkins at the site