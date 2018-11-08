Decision awaited on new Angmering 175-home development

Plans for 175 new homes planned for Angmering could be approved by councillors next week.

Developers Gleeson and Rydon Homes want to build on land south of Water Lane just east of the A280.

The access road would need to be raised over the existing water course, with a 25 metre long bridge proposed.

The developer is also proposing to signalise the A280/Water Lane junction and provide a two-lane entry on the south west approach of the A280 to the roundabout with the A27 and Titnore Lane.

A total of 30 per cent affordable housing is proposed within the scheme.

An outline planning application is due to be discussed by Arun District Council’s development control committee on Wednesday (November 14), with officers recommending approval subject to conditions.

Angmering Parish Council, the South Downs National Park and the Campaign to Protect Rural England’ Sussex branch have all opposed the scheme.

Meanwhile a total of 201 letters of objection have also been received.

They have raised concerns with the effect on the countryside and the character of the area, density, the fact that the two parts of the site are unconnected, the risk of flooding and the strain on infrastructure such as the village school, doctors’ surgery and sewage system.

The South Downs National Park’s response said: “The landscape here currently provides numerous benefits for both people and wildlife.

“It serves as a key ‘green wedge’ drawing the landscape into Angmering and providing significant benefits for both people and wildlife.

“This wedge benefits both visitors to the national park and the people within Angmering enabling wildlife movement and providing a characteristic part of Angmering’s only green infrastructure through the settlement (the watercourse).

“This transition zone is important in terms of conserving and enhancing the special qualities of the national park; currently this zone whilst just outside the park has many qualities in common with it and contributes to the national park’s setting.

“The site is separated from the settlement - there is no visual connectivity between the majority of the site and Angmering, as a result it feels highly disconnected within the transition zone between the national park and the more rural areas.”

However officers concluded the site is in a sustainable location which is suitable for housing with the development making a significant contribution towards market and affordable housing in the Arun district.

They felt the scheme would boost the sustainability of Angmering, provide extra open space and deliver strategic highway improvements at two key junctions.

While issues had been raised in relation to flooding, impact on the natural environment, noise and the visual impact of the development on the national park it was considered none of these amounted to a reason to withhold planning permission either because they could be controlled by suitable conditions or because the benefits outweighed any harm.