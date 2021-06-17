Decision due on Worthing flats run by homelessness charity

An application from Worthing Homes to demolish a Victorian house in Clifton Road and replace it with a three-storey block of flats, will be put to a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (June 23).

If approved, it will be run by Turning Tides under a 40-year lease arrangement as low-support accommodation ‘for people who are at the end of their journey out of homelessness’.

Turning Tides was established 30 years ago and is one of the largest providers of homelessness services in West Sussex.

The proposed block of flats would be run by charity Turning Tides

The council received 15 letters of objection to the application, with concerns including: increased noise, the loss of the Victorian building and the ‘adverse social impact’ some felt the flats and their tenants would have on the area.

Planning officers, though, have recommended the plans be approved.

A report to the planning committee said: “The proposed redevelopment would allow for an effective and sustainable use of the site to meet a particular and well evidenced priority need.”

As for the concerns about the future tenants, the report said a Turning Tides support worker would visit the flats every week day to offer support and carry out checks.

The current property in Clifton Road which could be demolished

On top of that, each resident would be provided with a support plan and would have to sign an agreement laying out the rules and expectations.

The report added: “Turning Tides are also contactable by the local community, and state that they encourage communication and a positive working relationship with local residents and neighbours.”