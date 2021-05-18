Decision due on Worthing pop-up terrace overlooking seafront

Property company QED wants to transform the open-air terrace at the Grafton multi-storey car park into an outlet for independent businesses.

Known as Level 1, the area is billed as somewhere the whole community can take advantage of – as they work, eat, drink, exercise and have fun – while enjoying the views towards the seafront.

An application for the project is due to be discussed by Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee next Wednesday (May 26).

Plans for a pop-up terrace at Worthing's Grafton Car park have been announced. It would be called Level 1 and would be an al fresco hub for food, drink and wellbeing. SUS-211204-163218001

According to the officers’ report: “The Grafton Car Park is earmarked for redevelopment in due course and hence the proposal is described as a ‘meanwhile’ proposal for a temporary period.

“The proposal includes a single storey building of 150 square metres running along the northern side of the car park deck, representing about a quarter of the overall site area. The remainder of the site will comprise the outdoor courtyard space. The site would be accessed at the western end which would include a gated entrance to be locked outside of the opening hours.”

In the morning one of the flexible spaces would be used for low-impact health and wellbeing activities such as yoga, Tai-Chi and pilates.

From 11am deck chair seating would be set up for food and drink customers up to 9pm.

Between 9pm and 11pm any customers would be moved to picnic bench seating in the second flexible space.

Only one letter of objection has been received compared to six in support.

Officers added: “There can be few such unused areas in such a prominent location facing the seafront as the unused car park deck which currently consists of a flat surfaced area with a fine view of the sea.

“It is evident that the site is subject, at times, to anti-social behaviour and is often an informal gathering space for youngsters and used by skateboarders.

“In principle, therefore, the active use of the site seems to be quite clearly beneficial and perhaps more than ever, opportunities to provide an economic stimulus for the town following the pandemic need to be actively explored.

“As such, the opportunity to provide active outdoor space incorporating food and beverage and other concessions could be of benefit to existing residents as well as enhancing the vitality and viability of the town centre and seafront. In addition the development would enhance the attractiveness of the seafront for visitors to the town and the proposed uses should be actively encouraged.”