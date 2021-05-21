Drainage details for 152 factory-built modular Worthing flats to be discussed

The application, from Swedish company BoKlok Housing Ltd, which is jointly owned by Skanska and IKEA, was given approval in principle in October last year but will be discussed again on Wednesday (May 26).

The site sits next to Somerset’s Lake, on Fulbeck Avenue, and concerns had been raised about drainage and the risk of flooding.

A report to the committee said an update on responses from drainage consultees would be provided at the meeting, adding it was ‘apparent that outstanding drainage concerns have not been fully addressed’.

The application is recommended for approval subject to the completion of a s106 agreement and receipt of further responses from drainage authorities.

If that approval is given, the one and two-bedroom flats will be arranged in five four-storey blocks, made up of pre-designed modules which will arrive on-site fully fitted out internally.

Forty-six of the flats will be classed as affordable for rent and shared ownership and there will be parking for 160 cars.

The site is next to the Northbrook Farm Caravan and Motorhome Club, which has also been allocated for development despite the associated flood risk.

The report said: “The Lead Local Flood Authority has indicated that there is little public funding to deal with flood risk issues such as Somerset’s Lake and the applicant argues that there is a far better chance of addressing the problem by approving development and potentially releasing Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) from the development to pay for a long-term solution to a known flood risk to downstream properties.”