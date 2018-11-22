Durrington church and hall to be demolished for new homes

The Durrington New Life Church is to be demolished and replaced with a block of seven flats.

An application from the church trustees was approved by Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee at a town hall meeting on Wednesday evening (November 21).

The application runs alongside the proposed redevelopment of the Jubilee Hall site, in Greenland Road, which was also approved by the committee.

That site, along with number 10 Greenland Road, will be demolished and replaced with seven three-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom houses and a block of five two-bedroom flats.

The council received a total of 14 objections to the church site application and 31 to the Jubilee Hall application.

Concerns included disruption during the building work, an increase in traffic, and a possible reduction in property values.

They also received more than 100 letters supporting both applications, with one writer stating: “The Jubilee Hall is a tired building and its replacement with much-needed homes is welcomed. The area has long been in need of this type of development.”

Another added: “It will provide affordable homes where families will be able to access the nearby school which has good Ofsted reports and will be profitable for nearby retail businesses.”

In May, the trustees were given permission to build a new 250-seat church, complete with 42 parking spaces, on the corner of Fulbeck Avenue and Fulbeck Way, in West Durrington.