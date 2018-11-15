Durrington New Life Church demolition plans up for decision

Plans to demolish the home of Durrington’s New Life Church and build seven new flats could be approved next week.

The church secured planning permission for a new place of worship on the corner of Fulbeck Avenue and Fulbeck Way from Worthing Borough Council in June.

As part of the plans its current home in Salvington Road would be demolished and replaced with seven flats.

A second application to knock down Jubilee Hall and a bungalow next door in Greenland Road and construct nine homes and five flats has also been submitted.

Both schemes are due to be discussed by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday (November 21).

Objectors to the Jubilee Hall site plans have raised concerns over the effect of construction work, parking, road safety and loss of privacy.

Many of the same objections were raised in respect of the plans for the church site nearby.

According to officers on both schemes: “The site is within a sustainable location in that it lies within an established outer residential suburb; is accessible, close to a bus route and within easy walking distance of a broad range of local facilities including infant and junior schools, Durrington Library and local shops at Manor Parade Neighbourhood Centre.”