ELECTIONS: Large majorities ‘can result in complacency’, says Independent Adur councillor

Adur residents will go to the polls on May 3 to elect their latest batch of district councillors.

The Herald has spoken to figures from every party fielding candidates to get their thoughts and priorities ahead of next month’s election. A new interview will be added every day – and today (Friday, April 20) by virtue of a random draw, Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association has its say.

See our interview with Labour here and a piece from the Liberal Democrats here.

Yesterday saw Conservative leader Neil Parkin interviewed. Click here for the full story.

***

Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association is fielding an Independent candidate in Marine ward. Marine councillor and association chairman Joss Loader commented on the potential loss of the Conservative majority and the association’s priorities:

In my experience as a journalist with over 30 years’ experience, large majorities can result in complacency and ruling groups can lose sight of what their communities want and expect.

This spells bad news for local accountability.

A situation whereby each major decision has to be fully debated at full council and considered on its merits, can only be good for local democracy - and ensures that local people have a voice and are listened to.

Let’s hope there’s a high turnout and the whole election doesn’t drown in apathy.

For Marine, our priorities are:

- Upholding the local plan which rules out hundreds of new houses on green belt land, just west of The Saltings roundabout

- Working with the county council to fight for traffic solutions to ease congestion on the A259.

- Limiting the height of blocks of flats along the Western Harbour Arm

- Protecting the unique Beach environment and local nature reserve

- Identifying parking solutions, including making Beach car parks free on Sundays.

- Safeguarding green spaces including Beach Green and Adur Rec