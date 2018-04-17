ELECTIONS: Why the Liberal Democrats think they deserve your vote

Worthing residents will go to the polls on May 3 to elect their latest batch of borough councillors. The Herald has spoken to each party fielding candidates to get their thoughts and priorities ahead of next month’s election. A new statement will be added every day – and today (Tuesday, April 17), by virtue of a random draw, the Liberal Democrats kick off our coverage.

***

Liberal Democrats are the only serious opposition to the Conservatives.

Liberal Democrats are fighting for every vote with all our candidates committed to putting the interests of local people ahead of petty tribal party politics.

It was Liberal Democrats who proposed the demolition of Teville Gate by using money from the Regional Growth Fund to demolish the car park and relinquish the councils lease to facilitate the regeneration.

Liberal Democrats have been the only party to challenge and vote against cuts to environmental services which will include cuts to pest control and dog warden services.

Liberal Democrats are committed to protecting the Dial a Ride community transport service.

Liberal Democrats believe that taxpayers should not be burdened with a £1.5million bill to subsidise the town’s theatres and instead a Community interest company should be set up.

We have led the calls to tackle Worthing’s housing crisis and believe there is an urgent need to force developers to provide an absolute minimum of 30 per cent affordable homes on every development and where possible up to 50 per cent on suitable locations.

There is an urgent need to implement an ethical landlord scheme to raise standards of the private rented sector.