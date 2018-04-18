ELECTIONS: Worthing Conservatives make pitch for your vote

Worthing residents will go to the polls on May 3 to elect their latest batch of borough councillors. The Herald has spoken to each party fielding candidates to get their thoughts and priorities ahead of next month’s election. A new statement will be added every day – and today (Wednesday, April 18), by virtue of a random draw, the Conservatives have their say.

Yesterday, the Liberal Democrats kicked off our coverage. Click here to read the party’s statement.

***

Worthing is thriving and your Conservative council is delivering an optimistic programme. Your choice is clear. A positive future with the Conservatives or a chaotic mix of Labour and Liberal Democrats.

Conservatives are driving forward exciting regeneration plans. Teville Gate is coming down, Union Place will be developed and cranes are up. Labour oppose renewal plans of many sites on dogmatic grounds – putting politics before people in Worthing.

Conservatives are supporting our local health service. Worthing Hospital is ‘outstanding’ – after Labour tried to downgrade it. We’re building new surgeries and supporting GPs to improve lives across Worthing.

Average council tax rises have been below 0.9 per cent since 2011 after Labour doubled council tax when they were in power. Labour councillors are trying to get the council tax referendum cap scrapped and a senior Labour MP has proposed doubling some council tax bills. It’s evident they’re planning another huge tax hike for you.

Unlike most councils, Conservatives in Worthing have protected weekly bin collections. Worthing Labour prefer fortnightly collections. Conservatives are improving the town and frontline services, Worthing’s theatres are flourishing and our parks and gardens are blooming.

To secure a better future for Worthing vote for your local Conservative candidate.