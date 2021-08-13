Empty Sompting pub could be demolished and replaced with new homes

The Marquis of Granby closed in December 2018 following a ‘substantial drop in sales from 2016’ and plans could see a block of seven flats, a three-bed bungalow and one, semi-detached three-bed house built on the site.

Electric vehicle charging facilities and 14 parking spaces are set to be included and will be accessed through existing entrances at West Street and Church Lane. Space for 14 bicycles will also be accommodated by bike sheds to the rear.

Designs show a knapped flint fronted building next to a more modern, white rendered building which developers say would be in-keeping with others in the conservation area.

Proposed design of new homes on the Marquis of Granby pub site

The developers added: “The architectural form and character of the development and the proposed materials are intended to strongly reflect the style and materials traditionally used within the local area, but set within a more contemporary and sustainable context.”

The 2.5 storey buildings aim to match the current ‘winged’ design of the Marquis pub at the front and each flat will have a private outdoor space to the rear. The third residence will sit within the old pub garden.

A pub has been on the site since before 1875 but the current, empty building was erected in the 1930s.

A report by Savills concluded that running the existing building as a pub business would be ‘unviable in the short term’ with 14 other pubs less than three miles away and a history of declining sales.

The site currently

Last year a resubmitted application for a single storey function room located in the site’s beer garden was refused by the council.