Fantastic support for Care for Veterans’ summer fayre

Care for Veterans was delighted to welcome hundreds of visitors to its summer fayre.

Taking place on Saturday afternoon, the event clashed with England’s World Cup play off, the Wimbledon ladies’ final and Worthing Pride, so the Worthing charity was delighted to see such a good turnout.

Eastbourne Scottish Pipe Band and 1066 Pipes & Drums

Worthing mayor Paul Baker, deputy mayor Hazel Thorpe and town crier Bob Smytherman were among special guests and officially opened the fayre.

The highlight of the day was the performance by 1066 Pipes & Drums and Eastbourne Scottish Pipe Band, which marched down Boundary Road and entered Care for Veterans via the main gate, as all the visitors gathered to watch.

There were also live performances by the Care for Veterans Choir, the Wonder Girls pom pom troupe, line dancers, Bubble Man and more.

Adam the Magician wowed both children and parents with his entertaining magic show and soldiers from the Royal Artillery at Thorney Island displayed equipment and weaponry.

Christine Gillott, organiser, said: “The summer fayre is a chance for us to invite the community in and show off our facilities, as well as raising vital funds so that we can continue to care for our residents.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came along to the fayre and special thanks to all the stallholders, entertainers, volunteers, Care for Veterans’ residents and staff for helping make the day a huge success.”

The summer fayre is held to raise money for the charity, which provides residential nursing care, rehabilitation, respite and end-of-life care to physically disabled ex-service personnel and their families.

