Ferring Asda wants to open longer in week before Christmas

Ferring’s Asda wants to extend its opening hours in the week leading up to Christmas.

The supermarket giant wants to open for 24 hours from December 20 to 24.

Currently it is only allowed to be open its store off the A259 from 6am to midnight.

This is controlled by a planning condition attached to an application for the store approved by Arun District Council.

Members of the council’s development control committee will discuss a further application to vary the condition when they meet on Wednesday April 10.

Officers are recommending the changes be approved but only for 2019 at this stage.

This is so that Arun can review the ‘special circumstances under which this permission is granted in the interests of the amenities of the locality’.

Ferring Parish Council has no formal objection to the temporary variation of opening hours, but has raised concerns about the issuing of a 24-hour licence to sell alcohol.

The parish council is concerned that the availability of alcohol throughout these proposed extended opening hours could result in anti-social activity and disturbance to neighbouring residential properties.

A total of five objections raised similar concerns, with several suggesting that Asda could then apply for extended opening hours throughout the rest of the year.

The supermarket has told the council it would close at 7pm on December 24.

According to officers: “The extended hours would facilitate shopping through the night on five consecutive days of the year. It is unlikely that the number of customers at this time would be similar to normal day time levels and consequently the activity associated with this would be focused close to the store entrance which is not located close to the surrounding residential properties.

“Whilst neighbouring residential dwellings to the south should expect peace and quiet over the night time period the activity associated with opening at this time would be limited and would not result in material harm.”