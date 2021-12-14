Former Worthing mayor to be given honorary title at special meeting

Paul Baker served as mayor between 2018 and 2019

Mr Baker was elected as councillor for the Broadwater ward in 2016 and stepped down in May this year.

Councillors voted in favour of granting him the new title at a meeting in July and this was approved by Worthing’s full council in October.

It is tradition for former Worthing mayors who gave ‘eminent services’ to be granted the title of honorary alderman or alderwoman when they retire or are defeated at an election.

Mr Baker said it was a ‘tremendous honour’ to serve as Worthing’s mayor.

He added: “The history of this role has seen many great men and women that have left a tremendous mark on the borough.”

The engineer worked full-time during his mayoral year and attended some 300 events whilst championing local charities such as Guild Care and Love Your Hospital.

Mr Baker said the highlights of his mayorship included hosting the high sheriff’s judges service in Worthing and marking the Armistice Day centenary.

‘Born and bred’ in Worthing, Mr Baker continued a family tradition of serving at Worthing Borough Council – his father worked there for more than 40 years and his grandfather also worked for the council.

Mr Baker said he first became a councillor to ‘help people and make positive changes for the good of Worthing’.