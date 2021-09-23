Funding secured to combat coastal erosion in Worthing

Worthing's beach with shingle and timber groynes

As a coastal protection authority, WBC commissioned work across multi-agencies in a bid to solve the long-term problem of sea levels that are expected to rise by as much as 0.3metres over the next 50 years.

And after detailed consultation with the Environment Agency, as well as residents and businesses, it was decided that replacing the existing wooden groynes dating back to as early as 1804, with rock defences would not be cost effective in the short term, but cannot be ruled out altogether.

Instead it was agreed that the project will initially concentrate on repairing the existing wooden groynes and replenishing the shingle as part of a two-phase Worthing Coastal Protection Scheme between Ferring and Lancing before longer-term work begins.

More than 2,030 homes in Worthing, as well as a significant number of industrial and commercial businesses are under threat from the risk of rising sea levels and coastal erosion.

The £1.9million ‘Hold the Line’ project will concentrate on large scale repairs to the groynes and shingle replenishment at the town centre and the section of beach along the A259, Brighton Road, which are designed to ensure the defences are maintained for the next ten years.

As a result of the consultation, Worthing Borough Council will only contribute ten per cent or £200,000 towards the cost of these repairs with the remaining funding coming from the Environment Agency’s Flood & Coastal Erosion Risk Management Grant.

Phase one is set to start in September 2023 and is expected to be completed by March 2024.

Phase two is a larger long-term project being led by the Environment Agency working with the council and will cost an estimated £40m which is set to begin after completion of the first phase of works.

The large-scale scheme will replace the existing groynes with sustainable materials in line with developing Sussex Bay initiatives and the innovative kelp restoration projects after consultation with residents, councillors, business owners and interested stakeholders.

Kevin Jenkins, Worthing’s executive member forregeneration, said: “We are a coastal protection authority and have worked in partnership with the Environment Agency to find the best solution for the long-term benefit and safety of all our residents, businesses, as well as trying to protect our beautiful shoreline.

“Coastal erosion is a huge problem and one that is naturally very expensive to try to halt, or at least delay. Sea levels are expected to rise by 0.3 metres over the next 50 years but by means of consultation with stakeholders and other agencies it has been universally agreed that this is the best and most productive option that will ultimately save money for the taxpayer.