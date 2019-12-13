General Election 2019: Conservative Tim Loughton holds East Worthing and Shoreham

Conservative MP Tim Loughton has retained his seat in the East Worthing and Shoreham constituency.

The long-standing MP, who has held the seat since 1997, took a commanding majority of almost 8,000, securing 27,107 votes.

Labour candidate Lavinia O'Connor brought home 19,633 votes, increasing Mr Loughton's majority by around 3,000 votes from the 2017 General Election.

The Liberal Democrats' 18-year-old candidate Ashley Ridley brought home 4,127 votes, increasing his party's share by around 1,700 from the last election.

The Green Pary's Leslie Groves Williams received 2,006 votes and Independent candidate Sophie Cooke, who stood as the Labour candidate in 2017, secured 255 votes.

Overall turnout for polls this time around stood at a similar figure - 70.9 per cent.

In his victory speech, Mr Loughton thanked the other candidates for a 'respectful campaign', but hit back at comments made by Labour Party chairman Len McCluskey at a rally in Shoreham, where he vowed to 'kick Tim Loughton out like a dog in the night'.

"We don't kick dogs out in the night in this constituency," said Mr Loughton. "At last we can get on with Brexit and breaking the gridlock that has strangled parliament for the last three years."

Lavinia O'Connor praised her team for running a positive campaign with a positive message. She said the Labour Party would be watching the Tory Government and did not want to see a repeat of issues she had raised during the campaign, namely one in four children being hungry, families forced to use foodbanks, nurses and doctors being underpaid and schools underfunded.

The Lib Dems' Ashley Ridley, taking part in his first General Election, said it had been a 'surreal experience', but hoped his campaign could encourage more young people to get into politics.

Nationally, the Conservative Party secured a significant majority in Parliament in a disappointing campaign for Labour and the Liberal Democrats.