Grenadier Guards join Littlehampton Armed Forces Day parade

The Band of the Grenadier Guards will be on parade in Littlehampton as part of an epic Armed Forces Day.

Saturday’s event promises to be one of the best yet as the town shows its support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community.

Littlehampton Town Council is working in partnership with Harbour Park and with support from the Ministry of Defence to put together an exciting day packed full of activities and performances for all the family.

Ian Buckland, chairman of community resources, said: “Littlehampton Armed Forces Day is one of the top events in the town’s calendar. It’s a great opportunity for the town to come together to honour the work of those who serve and have served our country and a fun day out for residents and visitors.

“This year we are excited to be joined by the Grenadier Guards and hope they enjoy everything we have to offer.”

The Band of the Grenadier Guards, most famous for their performances during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace, will be taking part in the morning parade and a later performance in the arena.

The action is centred on the seafront greens, by Banjo Road, and runs from 10.30am until 5pm on Saturday, June 30.

In a change to the advertised programme, the parade will march down Fitzalan Road. Veterans who wish to take part in the parade should contact the events team at Littlehampton Town Council on 01903 732063 for a copy of the parade orders and more information.

Other highlights include a YAK52 flying display over the sea, daredevil stunts from the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, a Battle of Britain Spitfire and Hurricane flypast, the Gatwick Caledonian Pipe Band, re-enactments, military vehicles, the RBL Riders Branch, cadet groups, a charity fair and vintage market.

A collection will be held during the day to raise money for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

