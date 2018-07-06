Groups’ plea to postpone ‘hasty’ New Monks Farm IKEA decision meeting

An open letter signed by more than a dozen organisations has urged Adur District Council to cancel this month’s meeting to decide plans for hundreds of homes and an IKEA.

The letter, signed by groups including the Campaign to Protect Rural England, Lancing Parish Council and Adur Floodwatch, implored Adur District Council’s planning committee not to make a decision ‘in haste’ on July 18.

Residents are marching to Withy Layby at the A27 for 10.30am to stage a noisy protest against plans for an IKEA at New Monks Farm. Pic Steve Robards SR1813278 SUS-180513-154346001

The date is scheduled for the council’s planning committee to determine plans for New Monks Farm, west of Shoreham Airport, first lodged nearly 18 months ago.

But the 13 concerned organisations believe not enough time has been given to allow the community to consider last-minute arrivals of key comments from statutory consultees.

Their letter read: “The undersigned organisations insist that the above applications should be withdrawn from their scheduled July committee dates and rescheduled to give more appropriate consultation time frames once comments from statutory consultees are publicly available.”

Adur Residents Environmental Action (AREA), which signed the letter, said some consultee responses appeared on the council’s planning portal after the official deadline for public comments passed on June 25.

In a statement, the group said: “With so many other unanswered questions on traffic impacts, air and noise pollution, drainage and flood risk and combined pedestrian, equestrian and cycling pathways how can a balanced and fair decision be made by the planning members?”

The planning committee meeting will be chaired by councillor Pat Beresford, after usual chairman Carol Albury decided she could not participate in the meeting as she had already made up her mind to oppose the plans.

Mr Beresford, re-elected to the council in May after a two-year absence, defended his ability to take the chair.

Before losing his seat in 2016, he oversaw the initial production of the Adur Local Plan – a document which went on to include New Monks Farm as an area for potential development – as cabinet member for regeneration.

He said: “My interest in the local plan ended in May,2016. There was nearly two years of activity after I left.

“I think people need to understand that a local plan and a planning application are different animals.

“You can be fully supportive of the policy in the plan and still refuse the application if you don’t think it is suitable to meet the needs of the district.”

The council has also been approached for comment.

