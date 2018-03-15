Worthing motorists using the A27 found the Grove Lodge roundabout’s traffic lights out of action this morning (Thursday March 15).

Highways England is responsible of this stretch of road, which saw contractors carrying out pothole repairs earlier this month.

Drivers reported that the roundabout’s traffic lights were not working this morning.

Previously it has been suggested removing the traffic lights completely would improve the flow of traffic using the roundabout.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said on Twitter: “I gather the Grove Lodge roundabout traffic lights in Worthing are out and traffic is flowing much better than usual - surprise surprise. No rush for Highways England to send the repair team over please!”

Highways England have been approached for comment.