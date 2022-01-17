Here’s what Sussex Tory MPs’ have said about Downing Street parties so far

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is leading an investigation, while Mr Johnson apologised at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday about a gathering held in Number 10’s garden on May 20, 2020.

In light of the revelations the PM has faced calls to resign from across the political spectrum, including some from within his own party.

Of the Conservative MPs’ in Sussex, only East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton has publicly called for him to step down.

Boris Johnson is facing fresh allegations of parties held at Downing Street in 2020 while the rest of the country was in lockdown (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Last week we asked them all if they had full confidence in Mr Johnson following the mounting reports of parties at Downing Street.

Here are the replies so far.

Caroline Ansell, Eastbourne

Ms Ansell said: “I have been really clear about this. Anyone who has broken any covid restrictions should face the consequences of their actions.

“People across Eastbourne and Willingdon made huge sacrifices during the lockdowns by keeping to the rules and it is only right that is acknowledged. I thank everyone for doing so. I did the same thing.

I am just as concerned as anyone to know what has happened and why. There is an investigation and I would urge it to be completed and its findings published as soon as possible.”

Sir Peter Bottomley, West Worthing

Sir Peter, Father of the House of Commons, said they had heard the PM’s apology and was awaiting the report’s chronology and conclusions.

Maria Caulfield, Lewes

Ms Caulfield, minister for patient safety and primary care, has yet to respond.

Mims Davies, Mid Sussex

Ms Davies, the government’s employment minister, has yet to respond.

Nus Ghani, Wealden

Ms Ghani, a former transport minister, has yet to respond.

Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Mr Gibb, a former long-time schools minister, has yet to respond.

Andrew Griffith, Arundel and South Downs

Mr Griffith, the UK’s Net Zero Business Champion and Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Prime Minister, has yet to respond.

Sally-Ann Hart, Hastings and Rye

She said: “I am extremely concerned about the allegations made against the Prime Minister. Whilst they have not yet been fully verified, I met with the Chief Whip yesterday morning [12th January 2022] to highlight my concerns with him and seek clarity. I feel very strongly that, like the vast majority of my constituents, those who make the rules must adhere to them.

“The Prime Minister was right to offer an apology for the event that took place in Downing Street on May 20th 2020, and I am awaiting the conclusion of the independent inquiry led by the senior Civil Servant Susan Gray.

“I am frustrated, like many, because this Government, led by the Prime Minister, has achieved some really impressive things over the past several months.

“These include the excellent vaccine roll-out, the Prime Minister lifting the restrictions in the summer – against the backdrop of considerable targeted criticism – holding his nerve, our economy bouncing back with renewed vigour, rescuing thousands of people from Afghanistan, our New Plan for Immigration, the fantastic Holiday Activity and Food Programme which has benefited children and their families across Hastings and Rye, the Environment Act, the recruitment of more police officers, a National Skills Fund, and the Lifetime Skills Guarantee to name just some of them.”

Gillian Keegan, Chichester

Mrs Keegan, who is the government’s care and mental health, has yet to respond.

Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham

Mr Loughton wrote on his Facebook page wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday night: “Obfuscation, prevarication and evasion have been the order of the day when clarity, honesty and contrition was what was needed and what the British people deserve. And for that I express my own apologies to of my constituents. If certain less battle-hardened colleagues of mine think that makes me out to be a ‘lightweight’ then so be it.”

Huw Merriman, Bexhill and Battle

In his weekly column in the Bexhill Observer, Mr Merriman said: I” was due to deliver the media round on Wednesday to talk about the changes to Smart Motorways. The Secretary of State for Transport was not able to show due to the Prime Minister’s statement before PMQs. I therefore ended up fielding questions about parties at No10 when I really wanted to talk about these positive changes to road policy.

“I did make it clear that I expected the Prime Minister to explain exactly what he had attended in order for more clarity to be known (which he then did a few hours later). I also made it clear that those who implemented the lockdown restrictions had to lead by example and abide by them in order for others to do likewise.

“I know that many of you will feel let down, and will feel this further if the independent inquiry finds that wrong has occurred. As I stated to the media, I judge the Prime Minister on all that he does. On the pandemic, I recognise the remarkable and swift financial help for businesses, wages and the community. The vaccine rollout, and the booster follow-up this Christmas, have been world-leading.

“The Prime Minister held his nerve on Plan B measures, which I voted for, and brought in measures which did not lead to closures or family restrictions. This appears to have been a call which the public in Scotland or Wales would have preferred.

“On the minus side of the score card, I regret the impact on care homes and PPE shortage, the illogical rules on international travel and other restrictions, which I did not support due to a lack of evidence or proportionality with other public health measures, and, now, omissions over lockdown rules.

“Residents will have their own score-card, and will mark it differently. Overall, I feel that it is now right to await the official inquiry. When a leader makes an error, I tend to not only judge them in the round but also by their success in making up for it with hard work. The Prime Minister now has to do this; for me and for you as residents.”

Jeremy Quin, Horsham

Mr Quin, defence procurement minister, said: “The events in Downing Street during the lockdown have quite rightly provoked real upset and anger. The Prime Minister was absolutely right to apologise very clearly in PMQs. There is a full investigation into the allegations and I am keen for it to complete its work as soon as possible.”

Henry Smith, Crawley

Mr Smith said: “I am concerned to read reports that an event took place in Downing Street which was not work-related at a time when Crawley residents and our families were adhering to Covid-19 restrictions.

“I note that the Metropolitan Police are quoted as saying that it “is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on 20 May 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office.”

“This is in addition to the investigation currently being undertaken by the senior civil servant Sue Gray, which will also include 15th May and 20th May 2020.

“What I want to see is clarity from the Government over what is reported to have taken place and a conclusion to any and all investigations as fully and as swiftly as possible.”

What have other parties said?

Josh Babarinde, the Lib Dems’ prospective parliamentary candidate for Eastbourne, has called for Mr Johnson to resign.

In an open letter to Ms Ansell, he said: “A one-off mistake of this gravity would have been bad enough, but we all know this is not an isolated incident. This is yet another example of Boris Johnson and his colleagues creating one rule for them, and another for the rest of us.”

Meanwhile James MacCleary, the Lib Dem Parliamentary spokesperson for Lewes, has also written an open letter to Ms Caulfield requesting she also call on Mr Johnson to resign.