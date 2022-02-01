Here’s where new business units could be built at Shoreham Airport

The application for new commercial and distribution buildings at the airport gained outline planning permission in December 2019 alongside the New Monks Farm proposals.

Adur District Council’s planning committee will decide whether or not to approve the appearance and other details on Monday (February 7).

Aerial illustration of the proposed new commercial space

Council officers say that outline approval of the plans ‘clearly helped to ensure that the airport was sold, lifting the site out of administration’.

Worthing and Adur Chamber of Commerce supported the original application because it says the wider plans could generate ‘around 450 jobs’ and ‘contribute £12.2 million to the local economy’.

In a statement at the time, the business group said: “This is firmly welcomed and can only help to secure Shoreham Airport [as] a future business growth hub.”

There would be 262 car parking spaces for those using the new buildings – more than double the original number – and 144 cycle spaces.

The site would be accessed by a new road and roundabout which would see the Sussex Pad junction closed.

A grey and blue colour scheme was selected for the buildings – which range in height from nine to 12.5 metres – so they would blend in with the natural surroundings and open spaces associated with the airport.

This follows concerns that the wider plan for more commercial buildings could damage the green space between Shoreham and Lancing and would be clearly visible from the South Downs National Park.

Colour scheme and appearance remain under discussion due to concerns over the use of olive green.

Developer The Shoreham Property Trust plans to include ‘margins’ of greenery to mitigate the impact of the buildings on their surroundings.

The South Downs National Park Authority and ADC’s planning officers want to see more planting if the scheme is approved.

Concerns were also raised about drainage and flooding.

Bill Freeman, of the Adur Floodwatch Group, has concerns over the capacity of the sewer network.

“Of particular concern is that the fragile sewer running through the West Beach estate does not experience any further issues after the serious events this winter,” he said.

“We are becoming increasingly aware that, with the onset of all these new developments within the district, existing sewers may well require reinforcement.”

Technical officers at ADC have put in a holding objection and want to see updated drainage plans.

More than 20 objections were received to the plans which were described as ‘controversial’ by council officers.

Objections cite building size and location as key concerns as they could ‘overpower the local landscape’.

Adur Residents Environmental Action (AREA) group claim that there is a ‘dearth of information on the sustainability of these buildings’ and also expressed concerns over light pollution.

The developer says measures will be put in place to control light pollution and planning officers say sustainability was addressed when outline permission was given.

Officers recommend that the plans are delegated for approval – subject to further details.

“There is a significant need for flexible, purpose built employment floorspace and this is evident across both Adur and Worthing with few vacant industrial units,” they said.