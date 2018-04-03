Homes plans rejected over noise fears back on agenda

Rejected Lancing homes plans so close to the A27 it was suggested residents could walk to a nearby park for peace are back before the council after being approved on appeal.

Outline plans for the former Lancing Manor Filling Station, just east of the Manor roundabout, were rejected by Adur District Council’s planning committee in 2015.

The contentious proposal was allowed on appeal a year later and now an application for the finer details of the scheme – setting out landscaping plans and the appearance of the six three-bedroom homes – will now be considered by the council.

Most of the 23 objections lodged by residents at the time of the original application referred to concerns over flooding.

But the committee also raised its dissatisfaction over the living standards of the proposed homes – with councillors hearing noise limit guidelines in the gardens of two of the six homes would have been exceeded.

A noise assessment presented to the committee suggested residents could seek peace in Lancing Manor Park.

UKIP councillor Geoff Patmore said at the October, 2015, meeting: “That is not suitable. It’s absolutely ludicrous. I thought somebody was playing a joke and it was a trick or treat, quite frankly.”

The issues were examined by government inspector Jennifer Vyse in her decision report in August, 2016. While ‘not ideal’, she said, the noise levels for future occupiers ‘would be acceptable and that reasonable living conditions could be achieved’, she found.

The original plans were submitted by Kato Holdings Limited, a company now listed as dissolved by Companies House.

The latest application was lodged by EB Developments, registered in Goring Road, Worthing. Comments can be made on the application by visiting adur-worthing/gov.uk and searching the reference AWDM/0376/18