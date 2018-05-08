How you could be part of the show when BBC’s Question Time comes to Worthing

People from Worthing and the surrounding area are being invited to join the audience when Question Time comes to town.

The popular political debate programme will be broadcast from Worthing’s Assembly Hall at 10.45pm on Thursday, May 24. It will be the first time the programme has come to Worthing in its near 40-year history.

Question Time hears from a range of voices and always has representation from the government of the day and the official opposition party, as well as representatives from other political parties. The rest of the panel is made-up of political commentators and well-known public figures, with the panel for the Worthing programme still to be announced.

Question Time began on Tuesday, September 25, 1979, and David Dimbleby has been presenting the programme since 1994.

Mr Dimbleby said: “I am very much looking forward to bringing Question Time to Worthing for the first time. What really matters is that we have a lively audience who want to speak their mind. It’s a chance for people in Worthing to get their voice heard not just by politicians, but right across the UK.”

People from Worthing and the surrounding area can apply to be part of the audience via the website bbc.co.uk/questiontime or by calling 0330 123 9988.