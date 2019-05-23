Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Lancing

Jeremy Corbyn has visited Lancing for lunch.

The Labour leader turned heads at Perch in Lancing Beach this afternoon when he sat down for lunch with nine of his colleagues from around 1pm to 2pm today.

Deputy manager Joe Doyle said they knew a high profile customer had made a booking but were unaware it was Mr Corbyn until he arrived.

He said: "It was a pleasure to meet him.

"He was extremely friendly when he came in and was very kind to staff, and said hello to a few people.

"Apart from that it was a very normal lunch really."

Labour is still flying high in Worthing after taking five seats from the Tories at Worthing Borough Council in the local elections.