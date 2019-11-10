Labour selects Worthing West general election candidate

Labour has selected its Worthing West candidate to stand at next month’s general election.

Beccy Cooper, who is the Labour group leader at Worthing Borough Council, also represented Labour back in 2017 where she increased her party’s vote share by 17.5 per cent.

Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley has represented the area since 1997.

Voters are set to go to the polls on Thursday December 12.

Worthing resident Dr Cooper, is a medical doctor working in Public Health, running programmes that help people to live healthy, active lives.

Later in 2017 she Cooper won a by-election to become the first Labour councillor elected to Worthing Borough Council for 41 years.

Since then, Labour has won a number of other council seats and now is the main opposition to the current Tory administration with ten seats.

Dr Cooper said “I am delighted to have been selected as the local Labour candidate for Worthing West. This is the place we have chosen as our family home, and I love the sense of community and the amazing possibilities for improvement and development in this area.

“I’ve had the privilege of representing my own ward of Marine on Worthing council for the last two years, and I have learned a great deal about the hopes, strengths and aspirations of our local communities. As Labour Group leader I’m proud of the way we have been able to challenge the Tory dominance in the town and bring about a real shift in the way our town is run.

“As the MP for Worthing West, I will take that commitment and enthusiasm to Westminster. I’m passionate about achieving equality of opportunity for all and particularly in enabling everyone to have good, affordable homes. Because of my work,

“I’m obviously passionate about the NHS, but after nearly a decade of vicious and unnecessary austerity, I’m just as committed to fighting to rebuild our other public services such as the police, rescue services, transport and schools. As a parent of young children, I particularly appreciate the need for every child to have a decent start in life.

“As a parent, I’m also keenly aware of our responsibilities to respond to the climate crisis so we don’t leave the next generation with a legacy of the problems we have created.

“I’m so excited about the chance to be part of a transformative Labour government which I know will bring huge benefits to all residents on Worthing West.”

The other candidates announced in Worthing West so far are:

Jamie Bennett (Lib Dems)

Sir Peter Bottomley (Conservatives)

Gordon Hoff (Brexit Party)

Jo Paul (Green Party)