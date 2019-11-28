Long-serving Lancing parish councillors removed from office

Two long-serving members of Lancing Parish Council have been removed from office.

At a meeting last night (November 27), it was announced Carol Albury and Gina Scotting had been removed from the council amid concerns over their attendances at meetings.

Carol Albury and Gina Scotting

The parish council released minutes from the meeting as a statement. The minutes said: "As Carol Albury and Gina Scotting had not attended a council or committee meeting since May 22, 2019, they had both ceased to be members of Lancing Parish Council as of November 23, 2019, which subsequently resulted in two casual vacancies. This was in accordance with the Local Government Act 1972, section 85.

"As it was within six months before the day on which both of those councillors would have regularly retired due to there being an ordinary election in May 2020, no election could be demanded so the vacancies would remain unfilled."

The local government act dictates councillors must attend at least one meeting every six months or face expulsion from the council.

Mrs Albury, who served Manor Ward (North), said she had chosen to remove herself from committees and other circumstances had impacted her attendance.

"I have not been happy for some time with the way certain issues have not been dealt with properly so I came off all committees," she said.

"Unfortunately I was then away for the last two full council meetings so my attendance fell below the required standard. I will enjoy having a break from parish and look forward to standing again next year with a completely new council."

Gina Scotting served as councillor for Mash Barn Ward.