Network of electric vehicle charge points across West Sussex is a step closer

Electric car charging point

West Sussex County Council’s adopted electric vehicle strategy sets out an ambitious vision for EV takeup across the county.

This would see one consistent, affordable, easy to use, reliable, widely accessible and recognisable charging network in West Sussex.

The county council has led the search for a contractor to run the network, with the support of all district and borough councils with the exception of Chichester.

In November last year, it was announced that Liberty Charge would supply the network, but at this point the procurement process was abandoned triggering a review and an extension to the initial contract length.

Now the county council is set to award the contract to Connected Kerb, a UK based EV charging specialist with experience of working with other local authorities and public sector organisations including Kent County Council, Lambeth Council and the Ministry of Justice.

Connected Kerb offer fast charging solutions and will be partnering with Osprey Charging, another UK based EV charging specialist who will be providing the rapid charging element of the tender.

According to officers: “The county council will gain a small revenue stream from the installation of the chargepoints. This will be achieved by including a small increase in the price per kWh charged to the consumer.

“The total income achieved from the portfolio of chargepoints will be distributed amongst the partners to this procurement in proportion to the number of chargepoints on their land, after a proportion of the income generated has been retained by the county council to fund the management, and potential further development, of the contract.

“Given the nature of the procurement there is no requirement for any county council investment.

“However, local authorities can bid for funds from The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) On-Street Residential Charging Scheme. The purpose of which is to increase the availability of on-street charging points in residential streets where off-street parking is not available. If sites identified by the delivery authorities are deemed uneconomical by the preferred supplier, the county council will consider making a bid for this funding to support provision.