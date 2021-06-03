New application for 5G phone mast in Worthing

In this new proposal by Hutchinson 3G UK Ltd, the mast has been reduced from 20 metres to 15 metres in height, but would still have four cabinets extending in length over six metres along the edge of the grassed area at the front of Cricketers Parade.

A previous application was rejected by Worthing Borough Council in April over grounds the mast would exceed that of surrounding streetworks and buildings within a ‘well-used shopping parade’.

Councillors Val and Bryan Turner and Broadwater campaigner Paisley Thomson at the proposed location for the mast in Cricketers Parade, Broadwater

And it would adversely affect the visual character of the area and the setting of the adjacent and nearby conservation areas, the refusal notice said.

Local traders and councillors had voiced their disapproval at the plan, describing it as a ‘monstrosity’, an ‘eye-sore’ and a ‘terrible idea’.

Gaisford councillor Kevin Jenkins said this week: “We all recognise that as technology changes the need for these masts will increase, but there has to be a better place than here.

“I know that many residents and the Broadwater Community Association got behind opposing this mast and we all need to do this again to safeguard this area.

“The more individual comments we can get before June 17, the stronger the argument for refusal.”

Hutchison 3G UK Limited previously said while it tries to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they do need to be situated near to where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.

A spokesman added: “Access to 5G has a vital role to play in boosting local economies, helping residents and businesses get faster and more reliable network coverage.

“This is why we’re working with the local council in Worthing to roll out the UK’s fastest 5G network so that we can keep everyone connected both now and in the future.”