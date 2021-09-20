New cafe planned for Worthing’s Portland Road

The proposed site of the new Worthing cafe

Moes @ Limited is currently applying for a premises licence for a new coffee bar and café at 14-16 Portland Road, Worthing.

It is also seeking permission from Worthing Borough Council to sell alcohol at the premises.

If approved, Moes @ Limited would open between 8 am and 11 pm, Mondays to Saturdays and from 9 am to 10 pm on Sundays. It is also hoping to sell alcohol from 10 am until closing time, seven days a week.

Portland Road is also part of a redevelopment plan which will see large areas pedestrianised.

A consultation on the new licence will be open for submissions until October 4 and the council’s licensing committee is set to discuss it at a meeting on October 25.