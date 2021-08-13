New dog-friendly eco café coming to Worthing

The existing Laughing Dog cafe in Brighton Marina

The shop at 20-22 Brighton Road was formerly ‘Mockingbird’ and is set to be taken over by Brighton business the ‘Laughing Dog’.

Outdoor seating for more than 30 people will feature at the café which will offer a takeaway service and a selection of vegan and vegetarian options.

A homeware and gift shop will also operate from the café which is expected to be open seven days a week from 8 am until 10 pm.

The existing site in Brighton Road (Photo from Google Maps Street View)

The currently dilapidated shop front will get a new look along with replacement doors and signage.

Simon Dean, one of the owners of the family-run business, said: “We’ve been wanting to move to Worthing for quite a while. Pre-pandemic we almost signed for the same property, so we are thrilled to be opening in Worthing.

“We fell in love with the place a few years ago, especially that exact area with the parks everywhere. The beach is absolutely stunning, especially when the tide is out.”

The Laughing Dog has been based at Brighton Marina for more than a decade and hopes to create between six and ten jobs in Worthing whilst buying from small, local suppliers.

Takeaway packaging at the Brighton venue is 100 per cent compostable and the business recycles 90 per cent of its waste and food waste. The Laughing Dog hopes to replicate this at its new Worthing venue as well as becoming plastic free.

The plans have been broadly supported by a neighbouring business.

In response to feedback from Sussex Police and Worthing’s environmental health department, sound insulation will be installed and customers will be reminded to keep noise to a minimum during the evening.

Meanwhile, The Laughing Dog plans to erect movable barriers to shield its customers sitting outside from the road and traffic.

A nearby retailer said it ‘welcomed this as a fresh and exciting new business’.

It added: “At present this pavement area is being used for unsightly illegal parking, and having a modern bustling café in its place would be a considerable improvement.

“Having so many empty shops within Worthing, I strongly believe we should be getting behind and supporting such ventures which will enhance the area and make it a destination for shoppers and day trippers alike, putting Worthing firmly on the map.”