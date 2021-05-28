New modular homes for West Durrington approved

The application, from Swedish company BoKlok Housing Ltd, which is jointly owned by Skanska and IKEA, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday, (May 26).

The site sits next to Somerset’s Lake, on Fulbeck Avenue, and concerns had been raised about drainage and the risk of flooding.

But the committee was confident that those concerns could be resolved with the developer in conjunction with drainage authorities.

The approval was delegated to James Appleton, head of planning and development, to sign off once this and a section 106 agreement had been completed.

Speaking after the meeting, chairman Noel Atkins (Con, Salvington) said: “The committee recognised the complex nature of flood risks affecting this site.

“However, given the benefits this will bring to the town – particularly around providing good quality accommodation for key workers and the delivery of much-needed affordable homes – we are satisfied that, with appropriate safeguards, drainage concerns can be mitigated and that overall the development would reduce flood risk to existing residents.”

The new homes will be made up of five four-storey blocks of one and two-bedroom flats, built in pre-designed modules which will arrive on-site fully fitted out internally.

Seventy-four of the flats will be classed as affordable or priced for key workers and first-time buyers, and there will be parking for 160 cars.

Dylan May, land and planning director at BoKlok said: ”BoKlok are pleased that Worthing planning committee has supported our plans to provide sustainable new homes on land west of Fulbeck Avenue, following our ongoing work to address the outstanding drainage concerns.”

He added: “The project incorporates modular housing, utilising modern methods of construction, which have significantly smaller carbon footprints than traditional brick developments.

“Our construction methods reduce overall build time and therefore the impact on local communities.

”We believe the scheme will enhance the local area through the delivery of a ‘green heart’ landscape centrepiece, creating a parkland setting for the community.